Illegal dumpers told to ‘cop on’

By Suzanne Pender

THE Carlow public were this week told to “cop on” and stop turning our countryside into a dumping ground, as council resources are already stretched in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

Environmental patrol officer James Lakes heavily criticised unscrupulous litter louts who carry out acts of illegal dumping in rural areas across the county.

“I would appeal to people at this time in particular to just cop on … the resources of the council are already stretched,” he said.

“Our workload has changed dramatically over recent weeks. There are lots of things to be done, as well as keeping up with what we normally do, so illegal dumping is not something we need to be dealing with as this time,” stated Mr Lakes.

Following reports of illegal dumping at Mount Leinster last week, Mr Lakes attended the scene, cleaned up the bags of rubbish thrown around the beauty spot and then disposed of them in an appropriate manner.

Mr Lakes and fellow environmental patrol officer Pat Kehoe have been distributing PPE to council employees around the county and also working with communities who have been using this time positively to clean up their own area.

“I’ve been calling out with plastic bags and collecting bags of rubbish from people, not just community groups but individuals who, while out on their 2km walk, are picking up all those coffee cups and takeaway wrappers they see in the hedges and ditches … remarkable people and well done to them,” praised Mr Lakes.

“Then you have these scumbags who go up to Mount Leinster and do that,” he added.

The issue of plastic gloves not being disposed of correctly and causing not only a litter problem but a health risk is also a cause for concern among the public. Both Mr Lakes and Mr Kehoe confirmed to ***The Nationalist*** that while they have not received any official complaints in relation to littering of plastic gloves, they are aware of it.

“Shopkeepers are brilliant at keeping the outside of their premises clean all year round. Yes, we are seeing more of the gloves thrown around and not put into bins probably, but I feel the shops in general are doing a very good job under the circumstances,” said Mr Lakes.

Mr Kehoe agreed, adding that the forecourts of filling stations across the county were also making huge efforts to curb the problem.