Promising sign in battle against Covid-19

There was a promising sign on Tuesday with only one case of Covid-19 recorded in Carlow.
There are 79 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow according to figures release by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified.
The HPSC this evening announced:
- 44 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, bringing the total to 730 deaths (1 death has been de-notified from earlier figures)
- 388 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland
- there are now 16,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland
The media age of the people who died was 87 while 33 had underlying health conditions.
In Carlow, the Tinryland Covid-19 test center closed last week.