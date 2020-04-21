Promising sign in battle against Covid-19

There was a promising sign on Tuesday with only one case of Covid-19 recorded in Carlow.

There are 79 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow according to figures release by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified.

The HPSC this evening announced:

44 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, bringing the total to 730 deaths (1 death has been de-notified from earlier figures)

388 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland

there are now 16,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

The media age of the people who died was 87 while 33 had underlying health conditions.

In Carlow, the Tinryland Covid-19 test center closed last week.