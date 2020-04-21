Recent Deaths In Carlow

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

The death has occurred of Anne Delaney (née Murphy), Ballyknock, St Mullins, Carlow who passed away peacefully at her home on 20 April. Beloved daughter of Tom and Clodagh, much-loved wife of Kieran and mother of Noeleen and Clodagh, sister of Thomas, Jimmy and Jacinta. She will be sadly missed but lovingly remembered by her family and all who knew her. May she rest in peace. In keeping with Government guidelines, a private funeral will take place and a celebration of Anne’s life will be held at a later date.

 

