St Dympna’s to be an assessment hub for Covid

St Dympna’s Hospital

By Elizabeth Lee

St Dympnas’s Hospital in Carlow will be turned into an assessment hub for people who may have Covid 19 and need to be seen by a medical team.

The Community Assessment Hubs are for patients who have a definite or presumptive diagnosis of Covid-19, and their GP decides they need a face-to-face clinical assessment. Patients need to be referred to the hub by their GP.

There are already hubs in operation in Kilkenny and Waterford cities while Wexford and South Tipperary will also have their own centres. St Dympna’s Hospital in Carlow town has been designated as the local assessment centre if, or when, it’s needed here.

The idea behind the hubs is so that anyone who requires a face-to-face clinical assessment can be reviewed within the primary care setting, as quickly as possible. This will assist patients who need assessment but who do not require immediate hospital care to avoid referrals to acute hospitals.

Following a review and clinical assessment at a hub, patients may either be asked to return home, referred to hospital or be referred to a self isolation facility when it is not feasible for an individual to self isolate within their own home.

The hubs will be staffed by GPS as well as nurses, physiotherapists and administration staff.

Anna-Marie Lanigan, Head of Service/Primary Care, South East Community Healthcare, paid tribute to the GPs and HSE teams involved in the establishment and operation of these Community Assessment Hubs and for their dedication to patient care.

“Approximately 100 staff have been redeployed and trained across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to work in these Community Assessment Hubs. We have worked closely with GPs across the south east in relation to the operation and referral process. Staff have come from a number of locations within the health services and is indicative of how HSE personnel from a number of service areas are working in an integrated manner and with GP colleagues with the aim of providing enhanced supports to patients during this challenging time.”