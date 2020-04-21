  • Home >
Two people arrested and charged following burglary and house fire in Dublin

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Two people have been arrested and charged after “a burglary and criminal damage by fire incident” at a derelict house in Dublin.

Gardaí said that at around 6pm on Sunday, they received a report of a derelict house on fire on the Navan Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

The fire was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade.

No injuries were reported although there was extensive damage to the property.

A man and woman, both in their 30s, were identified and arrested a short time later in the Blanchardstown area. 

They were detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

They have since been charged in connection with this incident and are appearing before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, this morning. 

