Carlow Covid-19 figure remains unchanged

There have been no extra cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow according to Wednesday’s figures. It’s the first time in two weeks that there been no new cases recorded in the Health Protection Surveillance Centre’s daily update.

To date, 79 cases have been confirmed in the county. It’s hoped that this trend continues but there remains a large degree of uncertainty. While the Tinryland test centre is closed, Carlovians continue to be tested in St Luke’s Hospital. Carlow nursing homes will also be visited by testers in the coming days.

The HPSC has today been informed that 44 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died:

37 deaths located in the east, 2 in the west, 2 in the north-west and 3 in the south of the country

the people included 26 females and 18 males

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 87

33 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 730 laboratory confirmed Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Tuesday 21 April, the HPSC has been notified of an additional 388 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by Irish laboratories.

There are now a total of 16,040 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Tuesday 21 April) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“An analysis of 15,186 cases reveals that 8,377 (55%) have fully recovered from Covid-19 in the community, while 856 (6%) recovered and were discharged from hospital.

“We are now in our eighth week since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Ireland. In that space of time we, as a country, have managed to suppress the virus in our community. As we move forward we must look to protecting our vulnerable populations and maintain the progress we have made so far. There is no room for complacency.”