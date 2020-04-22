Carlow Supermac’s to reopen on Friday

By Suzanne Pender

SUPERMAC’S is to reopen and provide a limited food service from today, with its Carlow restaurant on the Dublin Road to reopen this Friday.

The fast-food chain announced the move on social media this morning.

The Carlow restaurant will provide delivery, drive-through and a drive-and-collect system from this Friday along with a number of other outlets across the country.

Initially the service will be rolled out today at Supermac’s three Galway outlets and will then be extended to nine others and its drive-through premises.

Supermac’s closed its 116 restaurants last month over social distancing concerns. McDonald’s and several other chains also closed their doors.

But in recent weeks, more and more outlets have been offering a delivery and take-away service.

Supermac’s is a huge buyer of Irish food produce and the news that it is to reopen has been welcomed by farming groups and the food production sector.

In a social media posting, Supermac’s said that since it closed it has been “developing systems and processes to open and provide a service”.

The post also stated that only outlets that can fully implement social distancing guidelines for staff and customers will be opened. Payment for all services will be contactless.

There will be a dedicated work station for each staff member and full PPE will be provided. Staff will have their temperature monitored before each shift.

All sit-in facilities will remain closed at Supermac’s outlets until further notice.