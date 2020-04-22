Carlow woman celebrates a memorable 95th birthday

IT was a birthday to remember and cherish for 95-year-old Gaby Grant and her family. Originally from the Killeshin Road, Gaby is a resident in St Fiacc’s House which, like other care facilities, is in a lockdown.

However, the thoughtful staff found a way for Gaby to celebrate her birthday on Friday 10 April with some of her close-knit family, while ensuring that guidelines were strictly observed. Her children Ann Marie Walsh, Sharon Grant, Terry Grant, Pat Harland and Mary Claire Curry came together outside St Fiacc’s, while adhering to social distancing, to wish their beloved mother a happy birthday. Her son Peter could not attend as he lives in Tipperary but sent his good wishes.

Gaby, who was in great form and looking resplendent, was able to chat to her children from the St Fiacc’s sunroom.

St Fiacc’s had gone all out for Gaby, with staff members Rosemary, Eddie and Eamon making an arch of balloons fit for a queen, while their colleagues Susan and Vitalyia made sure Gaby’s hair and make-up were at their brilliant best.

Trays of food and hot drinks were laid out for visiting family, while Gaby and her friends at St Fiacc’s enjoyed their own delicious cake and goodies safely inside. There were also cupcakes, even for family members, to take home to Gaby’s great-grandchildren.

“We want our residents to be enjoying life at this time but, at the same time, we are adhering to all guidelines,” said St Fiacc’s manager Joan Doogue. “It’s about allowing Gaby and her family to make memories.”

“She was delighted to see us all healthy and that we were safe,” said Gaby’s grateful granddaughter Leigh Walsh. “It was lovely to be able to get together and see the rest of the family that were there. We would get together every Sunday, so it had been a month since we had seen one another.”

Gaby thoroughly enjoyed the day. She has been a resident of St Fiacc’s for six years following the passing of her beloved husband Jimmy.

Joan said: “She’s a great character; she’s a spokesperson for residents at our meetings. She’s very active, likes bingo, cards and is involved in all activities.”

The birthday also provided a great boost to residents and staff at St Fiacc’s. “Every day we can do that is a good day at St Fiacc’s House,” said Joan.

The birthday girl’s family were very appreciative of all at St Fiacc’s for caring for their Gaby. “They really made a big effort for her,” said Leigh. “They are fantastic.”