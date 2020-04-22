Covid-19 death “daddy was our world”

By Suzanne Pender

“DADDY was our world. When everyone and everything goes back to normal, we’ll still have to live with the fact that Covid-19 has taken our father and robbed my mother of her best friend,” said a heartbroken Kelly Reilly.

Kelly’s dad Paddy Reilly sadly died from Covid-19 in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny last Monday evening. The 57-year-old much-loved son, partner and father of four contracted the virus in recent weeks and had battled courageously to fight it. The Reilly family have a very strong message for the public as we all try desperately to stop this frightening pandemic.

“It’s the cruellest of things,” said a tearful Kelly. “All we hope is that Daddy will give us the strength to get through this. I’m pleading with people to stay away from each other … stay indoors, just don’t socialise.”

A native of Conroy Park, Kilcullen, Paddy lived in the Carlow/Castledermot area for many years, where he was very well known and highly thought of by the local community.

Much loved by his partner Michelle Brereton, daughters Kelly, Katie, Kylie and Áine, who is just six years’ old, his former wife Helen Curtis Reilly and his beloved grandson Theo.

Paddy worked as a European lorry diver but for him, family was always first and foremost.

Kelly told The Nationalist that Paddy, who suffered from type 2 diabetes, first started feeling unwell about two weeks before he died. His condition quickly developed into flu-like symptoms and he attended St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, where a test confirmed he had Covid-19.

“Mammy collected him from the hospital on the Friday evening and on the Saturday and Sunday he wasn’t well at all. He had aches, shivers, pains, no energy,” explained Kelly.

On Tuesday, Paddy’s condition deteriorated even further and, most frighteningly, he started to have difficulty breathing. An ambulance was called and a stoic Paddy walked out from his home in Larkfield, Carlow to the ambulance.

“I was outside and it took him a long time to walk to the ambulance. He couldn’t catch his breath … he told me he loved me and I said ‘I love you too, Daddy’ and then he got into the ambulance,” said Kelly.

Paddy was placed on a ventilator and battled bravely for almost a week before he sadly lost his fight against Covid-19 on Monday 13 April. Visiting Paddy was only allowed in his final days and was extremely limited, a further heartbreak for his family.

“We were only allowed one at a time into the room. We had to be robed up, masked and doubled gloved,” explained Kelly.

The news of Paddy’s death has also been truly devastating for his 84-year-old mother Marie Reilly, who is currently in Carlow District Hospital. It was Kelly who went up to the hospital last Tuesday to break the awful news to her that her son had died.

“All she wants is Daddy, that’s all she has, she absolutely adored him,” said Kelly. “But the nurses were so good to her and showed her Daddy’s funeral on the webcam.

“Daddy was everything to all of us; it’s so hard to believe he’s gone. Himself and Mammy were the best friends. Even though they were separated, they got on so well … no-one could believe it. And he absolutely adored Theo, his only grandson, who’s five months’ old. He was terribly good to him, he did everything for him,” said Kelly.

The Reilly family initially thought Paddy would be brought directly to the cemetery for burial, but following a recent change in the restrictions for funerals in Carlow town there was a Mass last Wednesday morning in Holy Family Church, Askea.

The Mass for Paddy was celebrated by Fr Tom Little, PP, and in keeping with current guidelines was open to immediate family only with the burial afterwards at St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.