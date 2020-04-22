Department of Education creates €10m fund for schools to buy IT equipment

€7m will be provided to secondary schools, while €3 million euro will be allocated to the primary sector. File picture.

The Department of Education is creating a €10m euro fund to help schools buy IT equipment to help students learn at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

€7m will be provided to secondary schools, while €3 million euro will be allocated to the primary sector.

The funds will be used to purchase devices such as laptops, which will be loaned out to students who don’t have access to the technology at home.

Schools are being asked to prioritise exam classes, and then to look at where else access to technology is most needed.

Meanwhile, the postponed Leaving Cert exams are expected to begin on Wednesday July 29, according to the Minister for Education.

Previously the deferred exams were signalled to begin either the last week of July or the beginning of August.

In an Instagram Live Question and Answer session this evening hosted by SpunOut.ie, Joe McHugh, the Minister for Education, said each decision made about the exams would be based on the most up-to-date public health advice.