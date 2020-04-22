Dogs will be shot on sight

By Suzanne Pender

DOGS found worrying sheep can be shot on sight the IFA has warned.

IFA national sheep chairman Seán Dennehy issued a stark warning to all dog owners that there would be both legal and financial consequences to dog attacks.

“Dog owners can be held responsible for any losses involved in dog attacks on sheep, with serious financial and legal consequences. Farmers have a right to protect their sheep flock and can shoot a dog worrying or about to worry their flock,” stated Mr Dennehy.

The chairman reminded farmers that IFA has a detailed protocol to help those who encounter a dog attack on their sheep flock. It outlines important aspects of the law and how the dog warden service and the gardaí can help.

It also sets out how to keep a full record of the attack, which can be used as evidence at a later stage.

“Dog owners who allow their pets to roam without restriction are acting in a grossly irresponsible, reckless and selfish manner. A family pet can turn into a brutal killer and cause savagery and mayhem if they are not properly monitored,” said Mr Dennehy.