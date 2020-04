Tonight’s Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of €250,000 has been won.

The winning numbers were 3, 10, 17, 18, 19, 23 and the bonus number was 30.

The win comes after Saturday’s €9.8m jackpot was won in Co Kerry.

There was no winner of tonight’s €2m main Lotto draw.

Tonight’s winning numbers were: 14, 24, 25, 26, 29, 40 and the bonus number was 8.

One person matched five numbers and the bonus, netting them over €37,000.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw worth €1m.