Gardaí stop driver with ‘homemade insurance disk’ during Limerick search

Gardaí in Limerick seized a car when, during a routine stop, discovered the vehicle was displaying a “homemade insurance disk”.

The driver was stopped by gardaí from Henry St station conducted a check to ensure the public were adhering to guidelines introduced in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Enquiries revealed the driver was not insured,” a garda Facebook post confirmed.

“The car was seized and the driver will be receiving a not so homemade summons to appear in court,” it added.

This was the latest in a series of arrests at such checkpoints, after gardaí seized €70,000 worth of suspected drugs in Cork earlier this month.