Little Amira’s coming home

Temple Street Hospital

LITTLE Amira O’Toole Rauf, who was paralysed in a car crash when she was just 14 months’ old, is finally coming home to Ballinabranna.

Her delighted mother Caroline told The Nationalist that Amira’s off her ventilator and is eating independently. She even got to enjoy Easter eggs earlier this month as her feeding tube was thrown, ceremoniously, into the bin!

“Amira waved bye-bye to her feeding tube and got to eat melted down Easter eggs. She was delighted with herself!” smiled Caroline.

It’s now hoped that her tracheotomy will be removed within two to three weeks.

“At this stage it’s fingers crossed because anything can go wrong, but I can’t wait to bring her home,” said Caroline earlier today. “If she’s okay physically and can cope, she’ll be home. She’s spent most of her life in Temple Street and that’s all she remembers, so she’ll have to adjust to being at home with us.”

It’s been a long, tough road for Amira after she and Caroline were involved in a horrific car crash outside Stradbally in November 2018. Caroline sustained injuries down one side of her body and Amira was left paralysed and without the ability to speak. Instead, she communicates with big brother Reese (8), dad Adnan and Caroline through sign language.

“Since the Covid lockdown it’s been really tough on Reese because he can’t get to visit her in Temple Street. Instead, they communicate by sign language on video calls every evening. He tells her that he loves her and she tells him back,” Caroline continued.

The family are putting the finishing touches to their house in Ballinabranna to make it suitable for Amira, which include installing a sensory area and levelling off part of the garden. When she does come home in about five weeks’ time, Caroline and Adnan will be responsible for Amira’s complete care, with no outside help.

“We’ll have to keep our daughter as safe as possible so we’ll cocoon ourselves and keep away from other people. Because of Covid-19, we’ll have no interruptions, but we’ll manage. We need to build up our confidence before then. We hope that she’ll come home and will never have to go back there to hospital again. She’s such a strong little girl, I’m so proud of her,” concluded Caroline.