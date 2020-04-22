Loved-up in lockdown

By Elizabeth Lee

HOW are couples in Co Carlow surviving the hothouse conditions imposed by the lockdown as they face each other 24/7? Is their’s a house of hell or a veritable love shack?

The question of whether they’re tearing their hair out or tearing the clothes off each other has been answered by the cut-price retailer Dealz.

The supermarket may have solved the mystery of how couples have been keeping themselves occupied during lockdown – because there’s been a surge in demand for pregnancy test kits.

Dealz, which has kept its stores open to sell essential items, has seen weekly sales of €1.50 pregnancy tests rocket by 25% since the first week of lockdown.

The sharp rise in pregnancy kits suggests there could be a mini population explosion in Carlow next December and January if sales in the Tullow Street shop are anything to go by!

Dublin looks to be the friskiest place in the country, with sales at the Dealz store in Tallaght surpassing the rest of Ireland. Banana bread musn’t be the only bun in the oven!

Carlow couples weigh in as the fifth most, er, energetic, trailing behind their counterparts in Donegal, Cork, Limerick and Louth!

Sharon Sheridan from Dealz Ireland said: “If you’ve been wondering how people have been spending their time in lockdown, we’ve found the answer. Couples under the same roof don’t need to worry about social distancing and, as our sales figures show, they’ve been getting up close and personal, finding more ways to relax than watching Netflix or doing jigsaws.”

Dealz buyers have already started planning Christmas ranges, but at this rate, baby clothes and teddy bears are likely to be top of the gift list!