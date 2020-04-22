Man arrested after suspected hit and run in Wexford

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Gardaí in Wexford have launched an investigation after a man in his 40s was seriously injured in a suspected hit and run.

He was found injured on the ground last night after Gardai responded to reports of a fight between a group of men in Enniscorthy.

The victim was taken to Wexford General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

He was reportedly hit by a Silver Opel Meriva outside St Senan’s Primary School which then left the scene.

Another man in his 40s has been arrested and is now being questioned by gardaí.

