Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Theresa Ryan, Augha, Bagenalstown, Carlow and late of Sallynoggin, Dublin peacefully, surrounded by the management and staff at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Ester and Marion, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. May Theresa rest in peace. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place in Saint Patrick’s Church, Newtown. A celebration of Theresa’s life will take place at a later date.