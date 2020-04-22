Shaving off his lovely locks

By Elizabeth Lee

“SOMEONE said to me that I love my hair too much to shave it off, but I’m going to do it! It’s my way of giving back during these times. I couldn’t run a marathon, but I can do this at home,” influencer and blogger Jamie Lynch told ***The Nationalist***.

Next Tuesday evening, in front of a live Facebook audience, the brave bucko will go under the razor and watch as his hair falls to the floor. It’ll be made all the more memorable because he’s celebrating his birthday on that day, 28 April, when he turns 28.

“We were going to have a big party, but we’ll to do this instead,” he revealed.

Jamie, who’s well known through his social media platforms ‘skincaredunnethat’, decided to sacrifice his beloved hair to raise money for Pieta House.

“Darkness into Light, the charity’s biggest fundraiser, has been cancelled so I wanted to raise money for them. Right now, people are stuck at home; they’re stuck in their own minds a lot more. People will need support when this is all over,” said Jamie, who works full-time in social care.

As a blogger about skincare, Jamie is in touch with plenty of beauty and skincare companies, so when he decided to shave his head, he approached some of them for support. What he got in return was more than 30 wonderful prizes, like top-brand beauty products, which he’ll raffle off on Tuesday.

The person wielding the razor will be none other than Jamie’s husband Peter Hanley, for whom the Enniscorthy native moved to Carlow town five years ago.

Jamie had originally wanted to raise about €1,000 for Pieta House because that’s the cost of a complete course of counselling for one person. However, it looks like the final tally will far exceed that amount.

“I was very conscious of people being out of work at the moment, but I also reckon that they’d like to contribute, too. The headshave will be a bit of fun, too, on Tuesday evening,” concluded Jamie.

To donate to Jamie’s fundraiser, go to his Instagram page, skincaredunnethat and follow the links.