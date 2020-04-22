Two arrested as €205,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Limerick

Two people have been arrested as €205,000 worth of suspected drugs were seized in Limerick.

The seizure occurred at around 10pm yesterday.

A statement said that gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Limerick were assisting with Covid-19 patrols when they stopped a car in the Kilteely area of Co Limerick.

Gardaí searched the car and subsequently discovered €70,000 of suspected cocaine.

The occupant of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A search warrant was later executed at a premises in Knockainey, Co Limerick.

Gardaí seized a further €100,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €35,000 of suspected cocaine.

A woman in her 20’s was arrested at that location, gardaí said.

She was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where she is also detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said all of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.