A chilling tale by talented teen

Stephen O’Neill is a first-year student in St Mary’s Academy CBS, Carlow. The 13-year-old lives in Graiguecullen with his mother Leona Tynan, her partner Gareth and siblings Shauntelle and Sophie. Stephen is currently working on a crime novel, as he loves writing as a hobby. He told ***The Nationalist*** his ambition is to be part of something big in the future, something that matters …

I choose what I write.

And today I choose to

write the truth for you

By Stephen O’Neill

LET’S face the facts. The world’s going through a pandemic. Entire countries are being forced to go on lockdown. Economies are crashing and educational systems are struggling to hold their heads above water by clinging onto last-minute short-term solutions. News corporations have journalists pulling their hair out trying to soften and censor news stories to prevent global unrest. The world’s medical systems are stretching themselves thinner and thinner every day as cases of Covid-19 continue to rise.

This virus is plaguing more and more people every day as it menacingly rushes around the globe. We’re living through history. This time will be remembered in the same way as we remember the bubonic plague, the Spanish Flu and other historical pandemics of the sort. It’s a harsh time in all of our lives.

But the worst part isn’t the damage to the economy or the education system or even the medical system. The worst part is the damage this virus is having on people on an individual level. The way I look at it, and the way everyone should look at it, death can’t be statiscised. To me, 48 deaths is 48 names; 48 real people with real families, real friends, real jobs or schools; 48 people with real lives, just like you and me.

I choose what I write. And today I choose to write the truth for you. To all the people who come across this, it’s brutal, but it’s honest. And every single reader, no matter who you are, what you do for a living or how old you are, deserves to know the truth, no matter how brutal or dark it is. The best way I can deliver that brutal, although honest, truth is via a story, a story that, to all too many, could become a reality.

A WAKE-UP SLAP

BEN had just turned 14. He’d been hearing about Covid-19 non-stop every day for a couple months now.

He’d often see his mother watching speeches by the taoiseach about it. On a daily basis he’d hear his sisters talk about the number of new cases and deaths from the virus. On Friday 27 March, the taoiseach announced that the country was going on lockdown. He said people couldn’t meet up with friends and had to stay inside unless it was absolutely necessary. Ben heard the speech. He listened, but he didn’t care.

He woke up at 10am the next morning. He had a shower and got dressed. He ate his breakfast and brushed his teeth … the usual. He grabbed his phone and left the house before anyone else woke up to stop him. Covid-19 wasn’t a big deal to him. Nobody he knew had ever got it, so why should he care?

He went to the corner shop, where he and his friends often met up. His two best friends Jack and Seán were there. Their girlfriends Ellie and Alice were there, too, but Ben’s girlfriend wasn’t. They skitted him saying he’d got stood up, but he knew they were joking.

They all walked to the park after they realised Heather, Ben’s girlfriend, wasn’t showing up and wasn’t answering any of their calls. They hung out at the park for a while. Ben sneezed and he and his friends laughed at the irony and shook it off. Then Jack sneezed. Then Alice. Ben’s throat started to feel weird and he had a bad feeling about all of this from the start, so he made up an excuse and walked home as fast as he could.

When he got inside, he walked into his living room. His family gazed up at him with a look in their eyes he could only describe as pure anguish. His older sister Hannah sat him down and explained why Mam wasn’t home. She’d gotten the virus. And the hospital was full. Hannah told Ben that they weren’t sure if she was going to make it and that everyone in the house would have to stay strong for her sake, no matter what happened.

A few hours later, a doctor visited Ben’s house. Ben tested positive. So did his Dad … and his three-year-old sister Betty. He got separated from Hannah, for her safety.

The next morning Ben woke up feeling like a train wreck. He knew he’d be fine, but what about Betty? What about his mother, who had a compromised immune system? The doctors told Ben that he’d most likely caught the virus from one of his friends and that he’d most likely spread it to his mam, his dad and his little sister. Then Ben got a phone call. Heather was extremely sick. Ben looked back at the past couple weeks and regretted every time he’d left the house. Every time he’d ignored the warnings.

The doctors said they couldn’t guarantee anyone’s survival except Ben’s. His father had recovered from lung cancer a couple years ago and would struggle a lot with the virus. His mother had a compromised immune system. Betty was only three. Heather had asthma. All of it could’ve been avoided. Ben wished he could go back in time and punch himself in the face.

Just a day earlier, Ben had seen Covid-19 as no big deal. He’d refused to take any guidelines into consideration. He’d pretended that none of it would affect him, even though deep down he knew it could. And eventually it did. Ben was a boy. All boys, and all humans, make mistakes. There are people like Ben out there who regret their choices. They aren’t bad people. They don’t deserve this.

If you don’t want to end up like them, don’t follow in their footsteps. Just stay inside for a while. The virus will pass sooner or later and I’d much rather it be sooner. If you refuse to listen to the warnings and dig deeper than the surface of this virus, you accept the possibility of you having to dig graves. Wake up, people, before it’s too late! It’s all gonna pass in a couple weeks if we all just band together and listen to the people who know best.

In short, next time you’re at your door and about to go out to your friends, think about people like Ben’s family. And while I made up the story of Ben, his life is very similar to all too many people around the world. For the sake of you, your family, your country and even your planet, stay inside. Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. And when you 100% need to go outside … social distance.

It shouldn’t take a 13-year-old boy to write an article about this. But here we are. Someone has to tell you this and today I realised that someone’s gonna have to be me. So instead of forgetting about this in five minutes, let this be the article that sticks. Wake. Up.