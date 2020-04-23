Buy local produce

By Suzanne Pender

NOW more than ever it is very important to be conscious of our local produce when shopping, according to deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor

The Carlow-based TD said that long before the Covid-19 pandemic began, beef farmers were experiencing great difficulties and that it was important for shoppers to support Irish produce.

“Irish shoppers can play their part by looking for the ‘Origin Ireland’ mark on packaging, but in the first instance the beef processors should make every effort to procure beef for supermarkets from Ireland before looking abroad,” she said.

“There was a lot of anger in the beef sector at the beginning of the month when ABP Food Group supplied approximately 400 tonnes of Polish beef to two well-known supermarket chains in the UK.

“Hard-working farmers should be paid a fair price. Irish beef is seen the world over as a premium product but is not being bought at a premium price from beef farmers. It is disappointing that ABP Food Group, an Irish-owned company, would bring in beef from Poland,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“We need accountability in the sector. Now is the time for the Beef Market Taskforce to meet again. Such a meeting could easily take place online to meet the public health measures which have rightly been implemented. We cannot continue to let farmers down,” she concluded.