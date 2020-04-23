Carlow Covid-19 figure increases

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow rose once again on Thursday evening. There are now 84 confirmed cases of the disease in Carlow according to the latest figures. It represents an increase of three.

936 new cases were confirmed nationally, a sharp increase on recent days. This is due in part to a focus of testing in residential care homes like nursing homes. 319 clusters of the virus are reported in residential care facilities, 191 of which are in nursing homes.

There has been local scrutiny on the efforts to combat the pandemic in nursing homes. There are a total of 17,607 cases recorded nationally.

The Department of Health also announced that a further 28 people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 794 people have now died from Covid-19 to date.