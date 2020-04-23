Covid 19 violation

Three people, including a teenager, appeared before Carlow District Court yesterday, Wednesday, for violating Covid 19 restrictions and for drugs possession.

The trio were brought to Carlow District Court after they were stopped in Templemartin, Kilkenny, in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Gardaí had searched the car they were travelling in and discovered €1,600 worth of cannabis.

Both of the men are from Carlow, one of them being a teenager while the other is in his 20s. The woman, from Kildare, is also in her 20s.

The older man was remanded to Cloverhill Prison while the other two were remanded on bail.