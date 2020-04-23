Elvis gets axed

By Suzanne Pender

SADLY, Elvis has left the building … and it seems Hacketstown, too. The East Carlow town won’t be ‘all shook up’ this summer with the decision to cancel the popular Elvis Roots Festival because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Elvis Roots Festival committee has been closely monitoring the Covid-19 crisis and the disruption it has caused for national and local events. Regrettably, this led to the committee this week taking the decision to cancel the annual festival, which was due to take place on 28 July.

In a statement, the committee said ‘We would like to thank our sponsors, who have been very generous over the years, Carlow Tourism and Carlow County Council, for all their support.

We understand this is a very difficult time for so many of the community and in particular small businesses and our thoughts are with you at this time. Please keep safe and continue to follow the HSE guidelines on social distancing.’

The annual Elvis Roots Festival in Hacketstown has been great success and continues to grow year on year as fans of the King visit the town to enjoy music and entertainment.

The hardworking festival committee consists of Harry Kenny, Liz Townsend, Deirdre Byrne, Tommy Kelly, Paula Butler, Joe Doyle and Neil Cash.

“We will be back next year bigger and better with street entertainment, country music, jiving, vintage cars, Elvis impersonators and performances and much more,” the committee assured.

To keep up-to-date with the Elvis Roots Festival, log onto https://www.facebook.com/Elvisroots/, the official point of information.