Fertility treatments resume for oncology patients at Rotunda IVF

By Denise O’Donoghue

Fertility preservation for oncology patients has resumed at the Rotunda IVF.

Men and women who are about to undergo chemotherapy can freeze their eggs and sperm ahead of their treatments for later use.

Restrictions were placed on fertility treatments in response to Covid-19 but operations for oncology patients are to resume with immediate effect.

“Following engagement with the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) we have taken the decision to recommence onco-fertility treatment in our Rotunda clinic,” said Dr John Kennedy, Group Medical Director of Rotunda IVF and Sims IVF

“The timeline for oncology patients seeking to undergo fertility preservation is in most cases time sensitive, as treatment for chronic illnesses can impact an individual’s ability to conceive. Over the coming days, our team will contact the relevant patients to schedule their treatment.

“Over the past week, we have been preparing the Rotunda IVF clinic to reopen on limited basis to provide this essential service. While other services are still restricted at present, we are constantly reviewing the situation.”

Rotunda IVF and Sims IVF are providing initial and return consults remotely by phone and video conferencing, and the nursing and patient coordination teams are providing online and phone support services for current patients, including a 24/7 emergency line.

“We want to reassure all of our patients that we are working hard to get our full service back up and running during these uncertain times. We would like to thank them for their understanding in what is a clearly difficult time for them,” Dr Kennedy added.