Gardaí investigating after man stabbed in Dublin

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Gardaí are investigating a stabbing incident in Dublin city.

The incident occurred in a house in the Church Road area of East Wall at approximately 10.45pm last night.

A man in his 30s received a stab wound following an assault and was taken to the Mater Hospital with what is understood to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Households earning below €65k a year can only access 4% of homes on sale in Dublin

Thursday, 23/04/20 - 8:00am

Gardaí seize €15.5k in cash and cannabis worth €94k

Thursday, 23/04/20 - 7:40am

Over 230 sought help for gambling addictions last year

Thursday, 23/04/20 - 7:30am