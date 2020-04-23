  • Home >
Gardaí investigating assault and kidnapping of man in Co Wexford

Thursday, April 23, 2020

An investigation has been launched after a man was assaulted and kidnapped in Co Wexford and then taken to Dublin.

Last Thursday the victim who is in his 30s was assaulted in Courtown Harbour and put into a vehicle.

Gardaí say they are investigating the matter as false imprisonment, and they arrested a man in his 20s a short time later, who was brought to Crumlin Garda Station.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

