  • Households earning below €65k a year can only access 4% of homes on sale in Dublin

Thursday, April 23, 2020

A new report has shown there is not enough emphasis on building housing for lower and middle-income families.

Initiative Ireland authored the study which says Covid-19 is expected to impact the delivery of one in five new homes with 20,000 units to be completed.

The research has also found that households earning less than €65,000 a year could only access four percent of homes listed for sale in Dublin.

Padraig Rushe, CEO of Initiative Ireland, says the current model on builds is not working.

“in light of Covid-19 I think that’s actually more prevalent than ever because any demand that was being driven by speculative investment, it has never proved a stable bed on which to build a market,” he said.

“It really draws into question any strategy where you focus on higher-end housing for the speculative investment market when the actual demand is going unmet for mid-to-low income housing.”

