Killarney winner of €9.7m jackpot makes contact with National Lottery

By Eve Kelliher

PJ McGee, store manager Daly’s SuperValu, Killarney, with shop staff, celebrating the big win

The National Lottery has this afternoon confirmed that the winning ticketholder of last Saturday night’s €9,772,175 Lotto Jackpot ticket sold in Killarney has made contact this afternoon.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw (Saturday, April 18) at Daly’s SuperValu store on Park Road, where champagne corks were popping on Tuesday following the announcement – because this €9.7 million win is Kerry’s largest ever Lotto jackpot win since the introduction of the Lotto game in 1988.

A National Lottery spokesperson told the Irish Examiner this afternoon: “We can confirm that we have been contacted this afternoon by the lucky ticketholder and arrangements are currently being made for the claim to be made once restrictions are lifted due to the on-going public health emergency.”

Four days earlier Daly’s SuperValu sold a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize to another one of its lucky customers.

The winning numbers for last Saturday’s €9,772,175 Lotto jackpot were: 04, 09, 15, 27, 29, 34 and bonus number is 17.

“We are thrilled that we have two lotto ticket winners. We wish them all the best with their winnings. It is especially great news and a wonderful positive story during these difficult times,” the store manager, PJ McGee, said.

This is the fourth time lotto lightning has struck in Kerry in the past two months.

A lucky store in the seaside village of Glenbeigh was toasting its second EuroMillions Plus top prize win of €500,000 in the space of five weeks after it old another winning tickets in the March 31 and February 28 draws.

This is the third major National Lottery win in two years for Sheahan’s Centra in Glenbeigh, who also sold a winning Lotto Plus 2 ticket worth €250,000 in February 2018.

John Daly who owns the Daly’s SuperValu business in Killarney with his dad Jimmy, his uncle Billy and his cousin Derek, said: “It really is a magical story for everybody in the community here in Killarney. It’s the bit of good news that we all need right now and we’re absolutely chuffed to bits for these two winners, particularly the winners of the €9.7 million, whoever they may be.

With travel restrictions currently in place, it means that we don’t have any tourists in the town which makes it extra special to know that one of our loyal local customers may have won this prize.

“We heard the news on Monday morning that a store in Killarney had sold the lucky Lotto ticket but having sold a big prize so recently, there was no way we’d even consider that it could have been us again!”

The news has buoyed spirits amidst Covid-19 restrictions.

“It has been a tough number of weeks for everybody involved in the shop and all of our staff have just been amazing, implementing the systems in-store to ensure the safety of our customers. This win will give us all an incredible boost and we’ll organise a proper celebration when all of these restrictions have been lifted,” said Mr Daly.