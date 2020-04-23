Man arrested in relation to burglaries coughed at gardaí while claiming to be Covid-19 positive

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a number of burglary incidents in Co Dublin.

Following an investigation into seven burglaries that occurred in Ballyfermot on Tuesday last, gardaí arrested a man aged in his late 30s.

While being arrested the man coughed at gardaí while claiming to be Covid-19 positive.

He was detained at Ballyfermot Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man has since been charged in relation to the investigation into the burglaries. He has also been charged with an offence in relation to the coughing matter.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today.