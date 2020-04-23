NURSING homes were forgotten in the early battle against Covid-19, according to a local nursing home provider.

Testing for Covid-19 is shifting nationally towards nursing homes and residential care facilities, with all staff and residents at these locations to be tested for the virus over the next seven to ten days. These are among a number of new initiatives for nursing homes, but Catherine O’Byrne, owner of Hillview Nursing Home in Carlow, believes that attention should have been paid to the sector much earlier.

“Nursing homes were forgotten. The focus was definitely on the hospitals and ICU beds. If you were to think it through, here you have the most vulnerable in society in large groups with people coming in and out. They were definitely forgotten.”

Fortunately, there are no cases of Covid-19 in Hillview Nursing Home.

Hillview is receiving some PPE (personal protective equipment) from the HSE on a weekly basis, but it was in small amounts as the gear was being prioritised for nursing homes hit by Covid-19.

“Thankfully, we don’t need it at the moment,” said Ms O’Byrne. “But if we were to have a outbreak, who knows.”

Nursing homes have attempted to source PPE privately, while voluntary and community groups have also been producing equipment for these facilities, including Hillview. Nursing homes have been in regular contact with the HSE, but Ms O’Byrne noted that health guidelines were ever-changing and sometimes unclear.

Over the weekend, reports emerged nationally of the army carrying out tests in nursing homes without prior warning. Ms O’Byrne believes it would be better to train staff to do these tests in order to reduce the worry among residents.

“They are scared enough without the army coming in to test them,” said Ms O’Byrne.

On Monday, the HSE announced the creation of a network of expert support teams across Carlow and the southeast to provide assistance to residential facilities for older people.

Janette Dwyer, head of service in social care in South East Community Healthcare, said: “There are very clear pathways set up to make sure that every resident in every nursing home and residential facility gets the appropriate medical and nursing care at the right time and in the right care setting, in keeping with their own values and expectations.”