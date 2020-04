The death has occurred of Kathleen Murphy, New Oak Estate, Carlow in the wonderful care of Eileen and her staff at Beechwood Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by all her extended family and friends in Beechwood Nursing Home. May Kathleen’s gentle soul rest in peace. In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. A memorial Mass to celebrate Kathleen’s life will take place at a later date.