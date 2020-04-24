A magical number!

100-year-old Andy marks milestone

birthday with a magical party

ANDY Byrne’s family stood beneath the bunting and the balloons and threw him the warmest of hugs and kisses across his garden in Coolkenno. He turned the magical age of 100 on Saturday, so he and his wife Teresa threw a party for well-wishers, with plenty of cake and lots of love emanating from their family homestead in Gould.

The couple have been cocooning since the lockdown, but that didn’t stop them from marking the special occasion with some of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all at a safe distance, of course!

The Byrne family had planned a major shindig for Saturday night in Germaine’s of Baltinglass, to which lots of people had been invited.

“We were going to have a big party with 270 people coming from all over the world,” Andy’s granddaughter Margaret Byrne told ***The Nationalist***. “They’ve been cocooning and they understand, but it’s difficult for them because they’re so used to having so many people around.”

The couple have been blissfully married for 65 years, after they first clapped eyes on each other at a Legion of Mary meeting! They had nine children – Jim, Julia, Theresa, Hugh, Brigid, Martina, Andrew, Carmel and the late Sarah, who sadly died from cancer. They also have 29 adoring grandchildren and 15 gorgeous great-grandchildren. They’re happily living at home in Gould, thanks to the kind assistance of their son Jim, who is their full-time carer.

Andy’s really well known in Coolkenno and is an avid GAA fan. He spent years making the trip to Aughrim to see his beloved Coolkenno and Wicklow teams play and, up to recent times, still made it to local field to see his grandchildren play. Andy always believed in getting out and making the most of good, clean air and up until January managed to walk about two kilometres a day.

“Granddad never smoked and he worked hard all his life. He worked in the forestry for 35 years and also had a farm. He loved gardening and would have planted all the trees and shrubs around here. He puts his long life down to plenty of fresh air and exercise. But it’s in his genes as well because his sister Sarah (Kyle) is 103 and his other sister Lilly (Kelly) is 98!”

Despite the restrictions, Andy’s family got to show him what a special husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather he is.

They’ve now vowed that they’ll have a big shindig later in the summer, when Teresa, a mere whippersnapper to centenarian Andy, turns 90!