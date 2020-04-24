Alcohol worth €103k seized in Co Wexford

Friday, April 24, 2020

Revenue officers seized 27,000 litres of alcohol following a search, under warrant, of a premises in Wexford town.

The illicit alcohol had an estimated value of over €103,000, representing a loss to the exchequer of €50,000.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illicit alcohol products in the shadow economy.

If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

