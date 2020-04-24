Borris crew get busy helping to save lives

CREATIVE thinkers from the Borris Focus Centre (BFC) have been tirelessly toiling at their sewing machines stitching face masks to alleviate the shortage of supply for local nursing homes.

This initiative started as a goodwill gesture by Marina De Costa, Mary Kavanagh, Deirdre Coleman, Teresa Kavanagh, Denis Doyle, Michelle O’Grady and Joseph Campbell for the people of Borris. It escalated when a nursing home in Leighlinbridge inquired whether the BFC ‘Crafty Crew’ and Borris Lacemakers would make a few face masks for the nursing home.

The crew were delighted that they were able to contribute in some manner to helping the most vulnerable and threatened members of our society and organisations during these challenging times. The crew got out their sewing machines and set about resourcing the best and most practical and functional template for the masks. They sourced textiles from local curtain maker Margaret Buggy of Buggy Curtain Making Services in Ballon, who very kindly donated off-cuts of surplus material to support this very noble cause.

The crafty crew have so far distributed more than 60 face masks to three local nursing homes and members of the public. They are supported and facilitated by Carlow County Development Partnership and Carlow County Council.

The group would be delighted to provide the template for their mask to communities that would like to make them, as well as answering any questions.

The importance of face masks has become more apparent each week. The European Centre for Disease Control has said the use of face masks in the community is a way to reduce the spread of infection and could be used in crowded places like shops and public transport. Medical facemasks should be given to healthcare workers as a priority, so non-medical face mask should be considered for community use.

Currently, however, there is limited evidence to support the use of face masks in the community and they should be considered as an addition to other established measures like social distancing and hand hygiene.