Carlow urged to maintain public health guidelines

The crisis management team (CMT) co-coordinating all HSE services across Carlow and the south east in the fight to stop the spread of Covid-19 has appealed to the general public to continue adhering to the public health guidelines.

There are simple but very effective steps we all must take each and every day. They include:

· Staying at home as much as possible.

· Washing your hands properly and often.

· Reducing the number of people you met and interact with each day.

· Avoiding large groups or crowded areas and do not travel more than two kilometres from home.

· Maintaining a distance of two metres with other people.

· Working at home.

The over 70s and extremely medically vulnerable people should stay at home at all times and avoid face-to-face contact. Even within the home, they should minimise all non-essential contact with other members of the household. Ask family, carers or neighbours for help to ensure you have the support you need. Employers of essential workers should enable and facilitate physical distancing between employees and other measures. If sick, especially with fever, cough or other respiratory symptom, do not go to work, stay at home, phone your doctor.

The chair of the team, Kate Killeen White (Chief Officer, South East Community Healthcare) has also thanked all healthcare staff and their families, patients and their families, the many statutory and voluntary bodies active in the effort and those working in essential businesses at this time.

The crisis management includes participation from University Hospital Waterford and South Tipperary General Hospital and Wexford General Hospital and St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny. The south east’s public health department, national ambulance services and emergency management, environmental health officers and the HSE in addition to South East Community Healthcare which delivers community/primary care, health and wellbeing, elderly and disability care and mental health services.

The CMT wishes to assure communities in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford that extensive preparations for the impact of Covid-19 on services are in place. This includes:

Increasing bed capacity across the entire healthcare system inclusive of ICU beds, acute beds, transitional and step-down care beds.

Provision of self-isolation accommodation for those without their own and support for staff in various circumstances.

Five main testing centres across the region (with additional facilities available if required). Arrangements are being made, in consultation with residential care centres and private nursing homes, to increase testing as required in those settings

Supporting Community Response Forums set up by the five local authorities.

Working with private hospitals in Waterford and Kilkenny to increase bed capacity in the acute hospital system and ensuring critical services continue to be provided.

As part of the response to Covid-19 under way across the entire health system, a number of community assessment hubs have been established at locations in the south east. The hubs are for patients who have a definite or presumptive diagnosis of Covid-19, when their GP decides they need a face-to-face clinical assessment. Patients can only access the community assessment hub following referral by their GP/Caredoc. To date, three community assessment hub facilities are operational (at Kilcreene Hospital, Kilkenny; University Hospital Waterford and Wexford General Hospital). The aim in providing the hubs, is so that those requiring a face-to-face clinical assessment can be reviewed within the primary care setting, as quickly as possible. This will assist patients who need assessment but do not require immediate hospital care and, where possible, to avoid referrals to acute hospitals.

The HSE say the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) remains a challenge. Efforts are being made to accelerate further deliveries from China and healthcare workers are advised to be prudent in their use of PPE in the meantime and to ensure that is used for the correct purposes. 33 million items of PPE from a batch one order from China, worth €31 million, has been fully distributed. Product issues relating to that batch have now been fully addressed, and batch two has commenced this week. To accelerate supply of PPE, the HSE has asked Chinese suppliers to consolidate more deliveries into batch two. Batch two, which was originally an order of €67 million, is now set to be a larger order worth €130 million. Additional supply lines have also been opened by the HSE with other suppliers to meet demand. Nursing homes have been prioritised regarding the distribution of PPE.