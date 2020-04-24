Charity singles support healthcare staff

By Suzanne Pender

“I FIRMLY believe this single will make people sit up and reflect on what our frontline is doing … it’s important we all support them.”

Those encouraging words sum up the thoughts of Fran O’Neill from Moonree, The Ridge, Old Leighlin, who wanted to do something worthwhile to support frontline workers.

In the past two weeks, Fran brought together a host of entertainers and performers to record two charity songs, which will be released this week. The tracks they cut were Neil Young’s anthemic Rockin’ in the free world and the powerful ballad Something inside so strong, which was written by Labi Siffre.

All proceeds from the sale of the single will go to intosport.ie, a manufacturing company based in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny. They have adapted incredibly to the current crisis by turning their hand from manufacturing sportswear to PPE and now provide the vital equipment to hospitals and care homes all over the country.

Although Fran is not in the entertainment industry, he knows many who are and, without hesitation, everyone he contacted agreed to come on board.

Among those performing are Carlow singers Barry Whyte and Benny Culleton, Kevin Dunne from Kildare, Crettyard’s Eugene Kavanagh, Niall Moore from Wolfhill, Noeleen Robinson from Athy and Wexford-based Jonathan Hayes.

“I’m a fitter/welder by trade and when all this started I found myself sitting at home,” explains Fran.

“The first few days it was great; it was a break, but after that you start feeling sorry for yourself, it started to get you down and it really began to feel like you had no control over your own life … so I felt I just had to do something.

“I contacted Fergus Mernagh in Carlow and he put me in touch with sound and recording engineer Roger McGuire in Wexford, and really, he’s been the hero in all this and put the whole thing together,” said Fran.

Bodhrán player Ken Kavanagh, who is originally from Clough, also came on board, sending his piece from London, where he’s currently living. “I’ve the height of praise for Ken, too,” added Fran.

The performers sent their recordings to Roger’s studio, who then worked his magic on bringing all of the voices together to create the charity singles.

The songs will be released this week on the music platform bandcamp, where people will get the opportunity to buy the singles, enjoy them and also know they’re supporting a good cause.

“I heard Something inside so strong yesterday for the first time and I have to say the tears flowed down my face … there was something so special about it,” said Fran.

Fran’s partner Fiona Redmond works as a healthcare assistant in St Luke’s Hospital, so he knows first hand how important PPE is in the fight against Covid-19.

“What the staff do there is incredible, so anything we can do to support them we will,” concluded Fran.