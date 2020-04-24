Hygeine co donates PPE

Lorraine Harte, right, with colleague

Shelly Doyle and her son, Max

A BALTINGLASS company that specialises in hygiene supplies has just given away free personal protective equipment (PPE) to homecare workers.

Selco Hygiene Supplies has been busier than ever since the Covid-19 outbreak, as it raced against time to supply nursing homes, fast-food restaurants and several homeless charities with vital equipment such as hand sanitiser, medical-grade latex gloves, disposable gowns, toilet paper and industrial strength disposable paper.

But recently, when Selco received another consignment of PPE, including disposable gowns, Lorraine Harte, who owns the company with her husband Dermot, decided to retain 50 gowns to give away to people in need. They handed over the much-needed equipment to several community care workers, whose jobs involve visiting several clients a day.

“That was my biggest fear … that the carers were going from one house to another (without PPE),” said Lorraine, explaining why she was anxious to give something back to the community.

The Hartes have been working seven days a week to ensure their customers are properly equipped against the virus and have enlisted the help of their teenage son Max to carry out some of the deliveries. Max, a leaving cert student, is more used to driving Formula Vee cars rather than delivery vans – he was one of the top finalists in last year’s Motorsports Ireland Young Driver of the Year competition!

A lot of Selco’s work involves supplying hygiene equipment to the restaurant industry, but that side of the business has been put on hold while the lockdown continues. However, Selco’s connection with nursing homes and Dublin-based homeless charities has ramped up significantly.

“It was good to get them sorted,” concluded Lorraine.