IWA receives €500 grant from Aldi

By Suzanne Pender

THE Irish Wheelchair Association’s Carlow branch has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a cheque for €500 from Aldi’s Graiguecullen store team.

The donation was presented to Peter Thatcher, Aaron Quinlan, Caroline Purcell and Marion Sheehy from the Irish Wheelchair Association’s Carlow branch by Ieva Bryzik, Aldi Graiguecullen’s ‘Charity Champion’ earlier this year.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the good causes they are passionate about.