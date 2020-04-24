Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Louis Kearney, Heath, Corries, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow & Keenans, Borris peacefully, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Louis, beloved and loving husband of Teresa, proud and loving father to Brian, Orla, Enda and Geraldine. Deeply regretted by his daughters-in-law, sons-in-law Caragh, Richard, Joanna and Volker, adored grandchildren Daniel, Holly, Hugh, Lucy, Grace, Tommy and Theo, brother Sean, sisters Lily and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours and a wide circle of friends in Ireland and around the world. May Louis rest in peace. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am at Saint Lazarian’s Church, Ballinkillen followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place.

The death has taken place of Patrick Hayden, 2 Castle Street, Carlow town in France following a road traffic accident. Cherished only son of Marie and the late Patrick Hayden. Sadly missed by his son Matthew, daughter Chloe, mother, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Owing to current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place once Patrick has been repatriated.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pakie) Fitzgerald, The Ridge, Old Leighlin, Carlow. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Bridie (Luton), sister-in-law May, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Pakie rest in peace. In accordance with current HSE and government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place in keeping with current restrictions. A memorial Mass to celebrate Pakie’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has taken place of Frank Byrne, 26 Hanover Court, Carlow town and Ballickmoyler, Laois who passed away peacefully on 24 April at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Much loved father of Elizabeth, Michael, Francis, Phillip, Paul, Ger, Noeleen and the late James, cherished brother of Noeleen, Peter, Michael and the late Annie, Noel and Danny and much-loved former husband of Geraldine. He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, friends, especially his good friend Mary. May Frank’s gentle soul rest in peace. Frank’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. A celebration of Frank’s life will take place at a later date.