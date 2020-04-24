Rubbish in the River Burrin

By Suzanne Pender

ENVIRONMENTAL champion Eugene Walsh has once again put his shoulder to the wheel to transform the River Burrin in Carlow town.

Last week, Eugene turned his attention to the weir at Hanover, alongside Carlow Bus Park, and physically pulled out a huge haul of rubbish.

Shockingly, among the rubbish was a black box for storing used syringes. The box was found in the stream close to Paupish bridge.

“Later I checked out the box and it was empty, but two used needles were discarded nearby, maybe under the bridge,” explained Eugene, who carries out his work under the name Cairde an Naduir (Friends of Nature).

“I took a quick look under the bridge but did not search as I had to be careful,” he added.

The shocking pile of rubbish also included a full bag of bottles, broken glass, a plastic blue drum, a child’s bicycle, a child’s tricycle and a shopping trolley along with lots of tree branches with wire attached.

Eugene also took it on himself to bush down all of the stones that run across the river and on the bank, which were covered in algae and posed a danger of slipping to the public. He also cleaned up the steps down to the River Burrin, again posing a danger as they were covered in broken glass.

“Lots of people thanked me for cleaning the weir, which makes it really worthwhile,” said Eugene.