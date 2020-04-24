Temperatures to hit 20C this weekend as public urged to stay at home

By Joel Slattery

File photo

Weekend temperatures are expected to hit 20C – however, people will not be able to enjoy the sunshine as governement officials reiterated the call for the public to remain.

Travel restrictions are in place to combat the outbreak of Covid-19, however with warm weather expected at the weekend, there are fears that members of the public will visit beaches.

Met Éireann says afternoon highest temperatures of 15 to 20C are forecast this afternoon and 16 to 20C tomorrow.

It is forecast to be cooler on Sunday with temperatures of 14 to 15C anticipated.

Despite the forecast of warm weather, Health Minister Simon Harris has emphasised calls for people not to travel more than the 2km away from their homes, announced in guidelines by authorities combatting the viurs.

“I wish I could tell you what the future holds, but it’s too soon. The coming days matter,” Mr Harris said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan added that “our public health advice hasn’t changed”.

“If we were making the call today, notwithstanding the great progress that has been made, we would not be recommending the loosening of restrictions,” he said.