Thousands tune into hit Facebook show

By Suzanne Pender

CRAIC, banter and non-stop music … sometimes for an incredible ten hours!

That’s what viewers have been enjoying from KMFL – ***Kevin, Mag Facebook Live***, a show led by local DJ Kevin Byrne and his partner Mag McDonald from Killeshin Road, Carlow.

Their show last weekend welcomed almost 5,000 viewers onto the Facebook page, with hundreds of texts, requests and messages flooding in.

“I started on St Patrick’s Day and it just took off from there,” explained Kevin. “Last Saturday it went for ten hours non-stop; we played some music, people phoned in and had a chat and we had some singers on, too,” he added.

The Facebook page had a link to a GoFundMe page set up in aid of Carlow Women’s Aid, so the marathon show also raised vital funds for this very worthy charity at a time of need.

“We also run lots of competitions and quizzes and lots of local businesses have been on offering vouchers and things, which is great,” said Kevin.

“This is all local and non-commercial. It’s something to keep us going and something to do… and I really enjoy doing it,” explains Kevin.

“Mag gets in all the requests and then there’s a good bit of banter between us and lots of craic with people. We’ve also got some singers calling in. Michael English did a lovely message with us and we’d Sandy Kelly and Stockton’s Wing … people are enjoying it,” said Kevin.

Another singer who made a massive impact was Mag’s 11-year-old daughter Emma, who created a huge stir with her fantastic rendition of the song ***Grace***. The Bennekerry NS pupil has received hundreds of views since and is back on KMFL by popular demand!

Kevin and Mag twice-weekly show has a different theme each night, keeping interest up among all the fans of different genres of music.

“We’d a ’80s night last weekend and our next show tomorrow night is a country music night,” explains Kevin.

KMFL, which runs from Kevin’s Facebook page, will take place tonight, Friday, at 8pm. Their dedicated phone line is 085 1578402.