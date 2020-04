Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of cash in Limerick last year.

Thirty thousand euro in cash was found following the search of a house in Sarsfield Avenue in Upper Pennywell on April 15, 2019.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the time and later released.

Yesterday, Gardai rearrested the man and also a woman in her 30s and have since been charged.

They will appear in Limerick City Court this morning.