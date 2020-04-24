Two men hospitalised after separate stabbings in Dublin

Two men have been hospitalised after being stabbed in separate attacks in Dublin last night.

Shortly after 10pm a man in his 50s received a number of stab wounds at a house in the Ashlawn Park area of Ballybrack.

No arrests have been made in relation to this stabbing and investigations are ongoing.

Later in the night at around 11:30pm a man in his 30s received a number of stab wounds in the Phoenix Park.

Two men were arrested in connection to this incident, and are currently being held in Ronanstown Garda Station.