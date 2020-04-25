Carlow nurse imparts her expertise

By Suzanne Pender

THE expertise of a specialist nurse from Co Carlow is not only improving the lives of people in Ireland but it’s now having an enormous impact in Sudan.

Eileen Doyle, who’s originally from Ballymurphy but now living in Tinryland, is a urodynamic clinical nurse specialist at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH). Urodynamic testing looks at the function of the bladder and helps to investigate the cause of urinary symptoms. TUH has an internationally renowned urology department, with Eileen an integral part of a team that has built up an impressive level of expertise and experience over the years.

In early March, Eileen and TUH urology specialist registrar Shawgi Omer were invited to visit Khartoum in Sudan to teach urodynamics.

“It really was the trip of a lifetime,” Eileen told The Nationalist. Eileen is married to Bob Cahill and the couple have two children, ten-year-old Luke and Mark (12), who both attend Tinryland NS.

“I was so nervous about going, leaving my husband and the children, but I was also really looking forward to it,” she said.

Eileen and Mr Omer were joined by Professor Paul Sweeney from Mercy University Hospital, Cork and the group travelled to Mr Omer’s native Sudan, specifically the urology department of Aliaa Specialist Hospital in Khartoum, a city where the Blue and White Nile meet. Incredibly, the hospital had a urodynamic machine for two years; however, with no staff trained to perform the test, none was ever carried out.

During the five-day stay in Sudan, Eileen was charged with teaching three nurses and two registrars how to perform the test, including the technicalities of carrying it out and, more importantly, how to interpret the readings.

“They all needed a certain standard of English to be part of the training, but it was full-on from the Friday we arrived,” said Eileen. “They couldn’t have been more grateful and they really looked after us so well.

“We also had a study day for urology and gynaecology doctors interested in urodynamics on the Sunday, so we had doctors from all over Khartoum with us for the presentation,” explained Eileen.

“The presentation went on for over eight hours; my mouth was so dry by the end of it! But I absolutely love my job and the experience was brilliant.”

Following the training from the Irish team, Aliaa Specialist Hospital was able to officially open its urodynamic department.

“They are the first urodynamic department in Khartoum, so it really was quite a coup for them to be able to open it. So many doctors who travel for their training don’t go back, but Mr Ower Shawgi is anxious to return to Sudan and give something back to the people there,” she added.

During her stay, Eileen was struck by the lack of sanitation in Sudan, the problems with electricity, lack of public transport and the poverty that is acutely felt among the large population.

“It really is a place of rich and poor; there’s no in-between. There were no cases of Covid-19 while we were there, but it’s creeping in now and I dread to think what will happen, given the lack of sanitation,” said Eileen.

“We came back on 11 March, the day the schools here closed,” said Eileen, who is extremely grateful to her colleagues, particularly her assistant director of nursing Bernadette Corrigan, who was so supportive of the trip.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, urodynamic testing at TUH is closed at the moment and Eileen has been redeployed to the oncology department, where she is working with patients attending for cancer treatment.