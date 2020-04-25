Carlow Town Hall to go red?

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Carlow Town Hall

Carlow Town Hall should go red for May Day according to local People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace.

People Before Profit councillors in Ireland have added to calls for May Day Celebrations across the country. Trade unionists and community forums across Ireland are calling for 5 minutes of Noise at 6pm on Friday, 1 May to celebrate workers. Cllr Adrienne Wallace has requested Carlow Council turn the town hall red in recognition of the role workers play in society.

Cllr Wallace said: “The 1st of May – international workers day – is traditionally celebrated with demonstrations. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we have been reminded of the key role played by workers. It is fair to say we would be totally lost without our nurses, doctors, porters and indeed those in the public sector, retail, and food production – and many more besides.”

Cllr Wallace continued: “A number of councils are taking their own action by lighting up council buildings red. Unions are organising activity, others are hanging red flags and making ‘5 minutes of noise’ on May 1st at 6pm. I have formally requested that Carlow council plays a role in recognising the invaluable contribution of workers by lighting up our town hall in red.”

