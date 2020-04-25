County Covid-19 figure rises

The number of confirmed Carlow COVID-19 cases has increased marginally according to figures released on Saturday evening. There are now 88 confirmed cases in Carlow. The previous figure was 86. It marks a trend of recent days of a reduced rate of increase in the number of Carlow cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been informed that a total of 52 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 42 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,063 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Saturday 25 April, the HPSC has been notified of 377 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 18,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 23rd April (17,420 cases), reveals: