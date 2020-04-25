DIY beauty survival guide during self-isolation

By Sara Ashmore Kehoe

MOST of us are in self-isolation trying our best to social distance. Self-isolation is our new norm, which means a lot of adjustments and new routines. Since all of your beauty professionals are currently unavailable, it’s time to turn to DIY. Self-care is important and there are many at-home beauty routines you can try out.

DEEP CLEAN YOUR SKIN

Now is the time to create a perfect skincare routine. First you should start with a cleanse. Apply a gentle cleanser and move in circular motions. It’s good to double cleanse to give your skin a thorough clean. Once a week use an exfoliant to remove dead skin cells.

Ask yourself what does your skin really need right now. Is it hydration? Is it deep cleansing? Now is a good time to really look at what your skin needs and search your cupboards. Try and get into a good routine now by indulging in some guilt-free self-care.

NOURISH YOUR SKIN

After a proper cleanse, it’s time to nourish your skin with a mask. There are many types of masks to choose from, depending on the desired effect and your skin type. There are clay masks for oily skin and hydrating masks for dry skin as well as nourishing mask ingredients like honey, coconut and so forth. Sheet masks are still a big trend and they provide so much hydration. After your mask, apply a serum that’s suitable to the needs of your skin, then eye cream and moisturiser.

Sun protection is essential to apply, but only in the morning. My favourite is Image Skincare Prevention SPF 30; it’s a moisturiser and prevention in one. I use it every day, all year around. Apply it before your make-up.

AT-HOME MANICURE

For many of us, manicures are an essential part of our routine. A weekly manicure or monthly gels and acrylics are not available anymore, so this can also be a perfect time to nurture your natural nails.

The first step for a DIY manicure is prepping. Apply cuticle oil like Dr Hauschka Neem Nail and Cuticle Oil (€28.95) and gently push them back. Shape your nails, but only in one direction to prevent chipping. Nail polish and at-home gel polish stick better to lightly-buffed nail beds. If your nails have suffered badly from the false variety, Mavala has a great first-aid remedy, which includes strengtheners. Mavala Scientifique restores soft, flaking or splitting nails. Your hands will probably be very dehydrated and dry from using hand sanitisers, so moisturise them as much as you can.