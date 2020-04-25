It’s time for a weekend catch-up!

WHAT better way to ease yourself into the weekend than by catching up on another busy seven days of news and sport in The Nationalist online, from Covid-19 heartbreak to sweet treats for essential workers, lotto luck to ladies football and lots more.

We spoke to a heartbroken Kelly Reilly who told us all about her dad, Paddy, who passed away from Covid-19 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Monday. “When everyone and everything goes back to normal, we’ll still have to live with the fact that Covid-19 has taken our father and robbed my mother of her best friend,” Kelly told Suzanne Pender. For more click here.

We heard about beautiful little Amira O’Toole Rauf who will soon be coming home to Ballinabranna from Temple Street Hospital after a tough, long road to recovery since she was paralysed in a car crash in November 2018. “She’s such a strong little girl, I’m so proud of her,” her mum Caroline told Elizabeth Lee. Read the full story here.

Carlow people were told to “cop on” and stop turning our countryside into a dumping ground at a time when council resources are already stretched in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis. See more here.

We found out about Castledermot teen Aoife Moody who baked some sweet treats in an equally sweet act for local essential workers. Click here.

A lucky lotto player who bought a ticket at Flynn’s Spar Garage in Tullow was just one number short of winning a cool €9.7m. But a consolation prize of €36,453 wasn’t bad after they matched five numbers plus the bonus ball. Click here.

In sport, we ran the rule over the best ladies footballers Carlow has produced in recent years to select our team of the decade. Click here to check out the team.

And we caught up with international athlete Siobhra O’Flaherty who told us about life as a sports scholarship student at George Mason University near Washington DC. Read the full story here.

We hope you enjoy the catch up and don’t worry, we’ll have lots more news and sport coming your way throughout the weekend!